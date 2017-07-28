Wetherby League: Ledsham all tied up after thriller

Ledsham were involved in an amazing game at South Milford in Division One of the Wetherby League.

All results were possible as the match went right down to the wire and ended in a rare tie.

Both teams took three points as South Milford’s innings ended at 239-9 in reply to Ledsham’s 239.

Oliver Baron (66) and Josh Ware (66 not out) top scored for Ledsham while Dominic Smith hit 41. Baron, Andrew Kelly and Thomas Delmont all took two wickets for them in Milford’s reply.

Kippax Welfare piled up the runs again as they enjoyed another victory to keep their promotion hopes going in Division Two.

Zuber Patel led the way with a superb century, smashing his way to 111 not out after coming in at number six as Kippax reached 312-7 in their allotted overs at home to Long Marston.

Support came from Jamie Wills (50 not out), James Goodall (33) and Aamir Malik (29) after openers Syed Hussain (29) and John Henshaw (20) had given the side a decent start.

Long Marston were all out for 127 all out to fall 185 runs short with Patel following up his batting exploits by taking 3-22. Museji Bhoola, Imran Mohammed Pandor and Danny O’Connor each claimed two wickets.

Ledsham A went down by six wickets to South Milford A in Division Four after only totalling 115 with Mark Kelly making 48, Russ Stiff 27 and Paul Dewhirst 21 not out.