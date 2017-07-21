Wetherby League: Ledsham batsmen unable to kick on, Kippax pile up runs

Have your say

Despite a decent effort in the field, Ledsham suffered another defeat in the Wetherby League’s first division when they took on Scarcroft.

Adam Rothera took 3-45, Dominic Smith 3-44 and Thomas Delmont 2-44, but Scarcroft’s 190 total proved big enough to defend as Ledsham were all out for 120 in reply to lose by 70 runs.

A number of batsmen got starts for Ledsham, but were unable to go on with Josh Ware (27) top scoring, Smith hitting 18 and Oliver Baron 17.

Despite the defeat Ledsham remain third from bottom, five points ahead of Hillam and monk Fryston and eight above Headingley Bramhope.

Kippax Welfare piled up a massive 344-9 score on their way to a 190-run win over Thorner Mexborough in Division Two.

Sharaz Ali (68) and Jamie Wills (67) led the way with great efforts down the order after a good start had been made through Daniel Hall (21), Wasim Patel (42), Museji Bhoola (18), Mohmed Ayub Sheikh (50) and Mohammed Patel (50 not out).

Thorner were soon in trouble in their reply and were all out for 154 with Aamir Malik taking 4-28 and Mohammed Patel 2-9.

Kippax Welfare A batsmen also made hay as they set up a win by a huge 245-run margin against Crossgates A in Division Four.

Paul Eastwood led the way with 143 as Kippax reached 310-5. Paul Rhodes (64) gave good support.

Crossgates were all out for only 65 in reply as James Goodall took 4-10 and Danny O’Connor 4-21.