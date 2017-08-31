Wetherby League: Rothera is five alive as Ledsham take big step to safety

Ledsham gave their chances of avoiding the drop from Division One of the Wetherby League a massive boost when they hammered the side immediately below them in a dominant display last Saturday.

Up against second from bottom Hillam and Monk Fryston, they tore into their opponents from the start and recorded a huge 10-wicket win to open up a 15-point gap on them with just three games left to play.

Hillam went in first and were quickly in trouble with three of their top five out for ducks. Only Damien Elliott, coming in at number 10, was able to reach double figures with 12 as they could not cope with the Ledsham attack and were shot out for only 34.

Adam Rothera led the way with 5-21 while Oliver Baron claimed 3-9 and Andrew Kelly 2-2.

Andy Baron (23 not out) and Kelly (6 not out) then completed the job as Ledsham’s openers knocked off the runs required for a maximum point victory that takes the team to the verge of safety, something they can confirm if they beat Barwick-in-Elmet this Saturday or if Hillam and Monk Fryston lose again.

Kippax Welfare lost valuable ground in the Division Two promotion race when their game at Kirk Hammerton was abandoned well into the second innings.

The game was called off with Kippax looking well placed for another victory as they stood on 83-4 after bowling their hosts out for 127.

Syed Hussain was not out on 16 after opener Mahmed Navsarka had made 32.

In Kirk Hammerton’s innings Alex Bramley had top scored with 36, but their batsmen generally struggled against an attack well headed by Zuber Patel, who took 5-19. There were wickets as well for Museji Bhoola (2-11), Aamir Malik (2-31) and Sharaz Ali (1-26).

The no result left Kippax 10 points behind the top three in the division who are all level. They can close the gap this Saturday, however, when away to leaders Church Fenton and they also still have second-placed Scholes to play at home in their last game of the season so it can still be an exciting finish.

Kippax Welfare A maintained their promotion push in Division Four as they beat Rufforth A by 88 runs.

John Henshaw was their star performer as he took 5-34 and with good support from fellow bowlers Ian Prince (2-18), Danny O’Connor (1-24) and Dan Hall (1-1) Rufforth were all out for 98 in reply to 186-5. Top scorer for Welfare was Sam Ward (49) with decent efforts also from Paul Eastwood (30), Stephen Henshaw (29), Tom Eastwood (27 not out) and Hall (26).

The result left Kippax in second place, two points behind league leaders South Milford A and five ahead of third-placed Scholes A.

Ledsham A were left without a game with their scheduled Division Four opponents Walton Park A conceding after being unable to raise a side.