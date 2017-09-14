Wetherby League: Unlucky Kippax miss out on promotion

Kippax Welfare saw their hopes of promotion from Division Two of the Wetherby League ended by rain last Saturday when their game against Crompark was abandoned.

They were able to start and reached 127-6 with Sam Ward not out on 30 after Wasim Patel had hit 28, Paul Eastwood 21, Dan Hall 15 and Syed Hussain 14.

But heavy rain saw no further play from this stage and Kippax were unable to pick up winning points, which they needed if they were to achieve a top two finish.

With current second place team Thorner Mexborough playing and winning it left Welfare 10 points behind them with only one game to play, at home to leaders Scholes this Saturday.

Ledsham, who can look forward to another season in Division One, had their game at Shadwell abandoned.

Ledsham A lost by six wickets to Shadwell A in Division Four after making 100-5.