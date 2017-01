Streethouse Cricket Club commence winter nets at Carleton Community High School tomorrow (Tuesday).

Old and new players will be welcomed at the nets which start at 7pm.

The junior section will also be attending the practice night.

Streethouse are looking for youngsters to play for the club in the Pontefract and District Junior League.

Anyone interested should contact Stewart Simpson on 07908231370 or e-mail stewartsimpson3@sky.com