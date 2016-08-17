It’s double Karma for Leeds

Acclaimed indie guitar rockers Sundara Karma are set to give their Leeds fans a double chance to catch their exciting live show in the next few weeks.

The Reading band are building their fanbase with their ability to build arena sized, widescreen rock songs and are about to release new single ‘She Said’.

Previous single ‘Loveblood’ was an explosive guitar driven anthem that was Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ on Radio 1 while their ‘In New Music We Trust’ playlisted single ‘A Young Understanding’ also won them plenty of fans.

Led by charismatic frontman Oscar Lulu, Sundara Karma are crafting bright, panoramic indie rock whose bruised-heart lyrics deal with young romance and a yearning to escape small town mundanity.

They have been compared to early Bruce Springsteen and with their intense live shows are building a dedicated cult teenage fan base.

Leeds music fans can find out for themselves what all the fuss is about as Sundara Karma are heading out on an eagerly anticipated tour, which includes a headline date at the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds, on Monday, September 26 and an appearance at the Leeds Festival, at Bramham Park on Sunday, August 28.