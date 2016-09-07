Quick Leeds returns for rising stars Blaenavon

With breakthrough performances at the Leeds, Reading and Glastonbury Festivals and a run of sold out headline shows in London, new British band Blaenavon are rapidly emerging as one of 2016’s most exciting new acts.

Latest single Let’s Pray is currently on regular rotation at Radio 1 - picking up daily plays and being championed by Annie Mac and Huw Stephens - while the NME called the record “sweet, delicate and powerful” when including in their Best New Tracks.

The band have now unveiled its accompanying video - a darkly humorous revenge-film directed by fast rising collaborator Claes Nordwall.

‘Let’s Pray’ is a bold statement of intent from the Hampshire three-piece. It’s the second track - following Radio 1 Single Of The Week ‘I Will Be The World’ - taken from their forthcoming debut, produced by Grammy-winning producer Jim Abbiss (Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Bombay Bicycle Club, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Bjork).

Blaenavon are making an impression with their live act as well and are set for a couple of quick returns to Leeds following their performance to a packed Festival Republic tent in Bramham Park.

They are going out on tour with equally sharp rising talents The Sherlocks and The Hunna and will appear alongside the former at The Wardrobe, in Leeds, on Tuesday, September 20 and with the latter at the same venue on Friday, September 30.