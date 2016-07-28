VIDEO: Cineworld Sheffield Disney Quiz champions - can you do better?

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

What is the number on Herbie's car bonnet in the Disney film The Love Bug?

It's 53 of course.

And if you knew that, you might have been in with a chance against Team Goofy, the newly crowned Disney Quiz Cineworld Sheffield champions - IT worker John Youle, 33, primary school assistant Abigail Screaton, 32, sales assistants Deborah Vaughan, 29, and Sarah Youle, 32.

They won books, bags, T-shirts, hats and more, including tickets to see Frozen, the live action Disney On Ice production coming to Sheffield Arena in December.

Team Goofy also won a Cineworld star-shaped logo trophy and they each got a miniature Oscar.

The free entry event promoted this Friday's UK release of Finding Dory, the long-awaited Walt Disney and Pixar Animation sequel to their 2003 masterpiece, Finding Nemo..

It follows a sci-fi and a Marvel quiz night, much like a pub quiz, which were also hosted in the innovative cinema's bar area, on the first floor of the building at Valley Centertainment.

Cineworld's next film quiz, with the theme of Page To Screen, will test fans' knowledge of films like Harry Potter on Tuesday, August 16, at 7pm.

Team Goofy's Abigail Screaton, of Rotherham, said: "It's only the third time we've done one of these quizzes, So it's fantastic to win.

"It's just a different sort of environment from a usual pub quiz. Lots of people get dressed up. It's nice to do something a bit different with your friends. I really enjoyed it."

Quiz master Dave Vaughan, Cineworld Sheffield's Operations Manager, said: "Pub quizzes have been going on for years. At Cineworld we do something a little bit different.

"We are doing this for free, for people to come here not for a night at the movies but a night in our bar, having fun and showing their skills of movie knowledge out.

"We've had a sci-fi quiz, a Marvel quiz and next we're having a Page To Screen quiz. So it's something for everyone. Some of the audience and our staff even dressed up for it.

"The space is bookable, we have had private events in the past, where people have hired the bar out with food for parties. Anything is a possibility in the new Cineworld Sheffield."

Team Goofy answered 100 questions, including video and audio sections, getting around 81 per cent right,

Below we have 10 of the question. Without using Google, go on, be honest...how many can you answer?

CINEWORLD SHEFFIELD DISNEY QUIZ 2016

1. What was the name of the snake in Robin Hood?

2. Who wrote Peter Pan?

3. The Blue fairy appears in which Disney Classic first?

4. What fairy tale is Tangled based on?

5. What's the name of the crab in little mermaid?

6. Put these Disney classics in order of release - Alice in Wonderland, Robin Hood. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, 101 Dalmatians and Winnie the Pooh. ]

7. What is the name of Merlin’s owl in the Sword in the Stone.

8. What happened to Bambi’s mum?

9. Night at Bald Mountain come from what Disney classic.

10. Name the seven dwarfs.

ANSWERS

1. Sir hiss

2. J M Barrie

3. Pinocchio.

4. Rapunsel

5. Sebastian.

6. Alice, 1951; 101 Dalmatians, 1961; Robin Hood, 1973; The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, 1977; Winnie the Pooh, 2011.

7. Archimedes

8. She is shot.

9. Fantasia

10. Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy and Grumpy.

