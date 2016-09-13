On this day in Yorkshire 1940

Harrogate’s Waters Healing Wounded Soldiers

As in the last war, the waters of Harrogate are working overtime restoring to health men of the British Army who receive treatment every week at the Royal Baths.

Soldiers with gunshot wounds, men suffering from long immersion in the sea during the evacuation from Dunkirk, and scores of men with broken limbs come every morning to Harrogate from all the regiments in the Northern Command.

The Royal Baths cured 166,000 of their fathers in the years of the last war. Since that time the suites have been greatly improved and modernised so that today the Royal Baths at Harrogate are among the finest bathing establishments in Europe, and all their services are at the disposal of the British Tommy under a Government scheme.

Search through our archive papers and much more at the http://www.britishnewspaperarchive.co.uk