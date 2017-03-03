Bands galore at Philophobia fundraiser

Philophobia fundraiser

Crux Providence Street, Wakefield

March 10-12

Pay what you feel.

There is great weekend of music lined up from March 10-12 with more than 20 bands and a DJ helping to raise funds for Philophobia Music at the local record label’s home Crux in Providence Street, Wakefield.

Organisers are hoping people will be generous while offering entertainment on a pay-what-you-feel basis.

And to help things along there will be cakes and a raffle added to an ecclectic mix of live music.

The fun starts on Friday at 8pm when the evening’s music will be provided by Mi Mye, St Gregory Orange and Jim Konapinksy. There’s a packed day of entertainment on March 11 when Saturday’s offering starts at 1pm.

The running order is yet to be deceided but music will come from The Ainsley Band – playing their last ever gig, The Reacharounds and The Spills will be on stage for their only planned Wakefield gig of the year. Also performing are Piskie Sits; Take Turns; Climbing Alice; Fur Blend; Kneezard; One Day, After School;The Do’s, Yard Wars, Sux Blood plus DJ Benjamin Trout.

The gig runs on Sunday from 4pm-10pm and includes Ralph Dartford & The Bleeding Obvious; Charlie Padfield; Jamiesaysmile; Chloe Juliette Beswick; JJ Swimsuit and The Tidy Wives.

More details on Philophobia’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1631214800513386