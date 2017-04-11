Full steam ahead for The Railway Children

The Railway Children

Theatre Royal, Wakefield - April 13-15 at 5pm on each day Tickets £14, £12, £9 from

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Talking Scarlet theatre production company brings back to the stage one of the most endearing productions - orginally from the pen of Edith Nesbit.

The Railway Children will show across three nights at Theatre Royal, Wakefield from April 13-15 (5pm).

This wonderful new adaptation by Stephen Kingsbury and Ben Sleep captures all the exceitement and emotion of Edith Nesbit’s much-loved story helping to bring the delights of this literary classic to yet another generation.

The Railway Childten tells the story of the Waterbury siblings Bobbie, Peter and Phyllis who move with their mother from London to The Three Chimneys, a house near the railway track in Yorkshire, when their father is imprisoned on false charges of being a spy for Russia.

There they befriend an old gentleman who regularly takes the 9.15 train near their home and they help a Russian exile, Mr Szczepansky, who is searching for his family.

The Railway Children became a huge cinema hit in 1970 starring Jenny Agutter as Bobbie, Sally Thomsett as Phyllis and Gary Warren as Peter. It also starred Dinah Sheridan as the children’s mother and Bernard Cribbens as Albert Perks with the screenplay by Lionel Jeffries.