Acclaimed singer Laura Marling heading for Leeds

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Laura Marling is heading to Leeds to perform tracks from her eagerly anticipated new album ’Semper Femina’ alongside old favourites.

The Leeds date is the first on Laura’s latest tour and will see her performing at the O2 Academy on Wednesday, March 8.

New record ‘Semper Femina’ is released on March 10 on Laura’s own label More Alarming Records via Kobalt Music Recordings. It was recorded in LA and produced alongside US musician/producer Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James).

Alongside the album comes Laura’s directorial debut with the video for the first fruits of the record and the album’s opening track, Soothing. The inspiration for which was a series of vivid dreams Laura experienced while making the album.

Watch Laura’s directorial debut for Soothing at: http://smarturl.it/LauraMarlingSoothing

‘Semper Femina’ was largely written out on the road, following the release of Laura’s acclaimed album, Short Movie, in spring 2015.

Its loose lyrical thread strings together her keen, freshly observed take on womanhood and what Laura describes as a particularly ‘masculine time in her life’.

Laura said: “I started out writing Semper Femina as if a man was writing about a woman and then I thought; ‘it’s not a man, it’s me’.

“I don’t need to pretend it’s a man to justify the intimacy, or the way I’m looking and feeling about women. It’s me looking specifically at women and feeling great empathy towards them, and by proxy, towards myself.”

‘Semper Femina’ is Laura’s sixth studio album in a little over nine years. It is a record that similarly addresses questions of how society views sexuality and gender but without seeking to provide definitive answers. It retains an openness to express and portray her own ‘voyage’ of self-discovery, but also to develop and learn as artist, performer, and as an individual over the course of her career.

Laura follows its release with a full UK tour, with a full band, throughout March and tickets are on sale now when pre-ordering the album via http://smarturl.it/lauramarlingwebsite, or on general sale now.