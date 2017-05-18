Antmusic set to return to Leeds stage at Arena

Following his phenomenally successful ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ tour that saw pop icon Adam Ant play the landmark album to over 50,000 fans in sold-out venues throughout the UK and North America, Adam Ant has started out on another tour that will include a date in Leeds this month.

On the Anthems - The Singles tour the pop pirate himself will play his classic chart-topping singles as well as rare singles, B sides and personal favourites. Adam Ant will be appearing at the First Direct Arena, in Leeds, as part of the tour with the gig on Saturday, May 27.

From his early days in London as an underground, post-punk artist with a cult-like following to his explosion on the world stage that would lead him to become one of the most iconic artists of the 80s, Adam’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles around the world.

Adam, who has sold more than 40,000,000 albums, had eight singles in the Top 40 in one week, globally.

His debut album, ‘Dirk Wears White Sox’, was the first number-one album in the UK on the newly-created UK Independent Albums Chart that debuted in 1980. His follow-up album ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ catapulted him to the world stage, spent 12 weeks at number one in the UK (being crowned Best Album at the 1982 Brit Awards), produced three chart-topping singles ‘Dog Eat Dog’, ‘Antmusic’ and ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’ and featured his trademark Burundi Beat style of Central African drumming, a musical signature that remains to this day.

As Antmania continued to sweep the nation, his third album, ‘Prince Charming’, introduced his landmark single ‘Stand and Deliver’ which topped the UK singles chart for five weeks.

His fourth album, ‘Friend or Foe’ with its massive hit single ‘Goody Two Shoes’ and follow-up ‘Desperate But Not Serious’, turned him into a household name and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1982.

Adam Ant live is no excursion in nostalgia, with his crack five-piece band behind him featuring two drummers, it’s a thrill ride through some of the most thunderous pop music ever recorded.

Adam will be joined on the tour by Glam Skanks, an all-female glitter rock band from Los Angeles who supported him on his recent US tour.