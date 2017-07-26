Champions out to Conquer with their label mates

Loose label mates and perfect company, Danny & The Champions of the World and William The Conqueror are heading out on tour together this autumn.

Performing songs from their new records - the stately and sixth effort from Danny & Co.: ‘Brilliant Light’, and the rollicking indie-americana of WTC’s debut album: ‘Proud Disturber of The Peace’ - the two bands make a date in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, September 12.

With ‘Brilliant Light’ Danny Wilson has made a big record of hit after hit stretching over two albums plus a further bonus set of instrumentals.

‘Swift Street’ is the first song to be shared from ‘Brilliant Light’ and can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/loose-music/danny-the-champions-of-the-world-swift-street/

Producer and bass player Chris Clarke says outright it’s the best record the band has come up with so far while Danny said it is: “A bit like taking a peek into somebody’s house, there’s great stuff that immediately grabs your attention and then there’s other stuff and you start out thinking it might be a bit mundane, but as the whole picture takes shape it proves to be incredibly beautiful.”

Indie-rock trio William The Conqueror recently released new single ‘Tend To The Thorns’, the lead track from their debut album ‘Proud Disturber Of The Peace’, which will be released via Loose on August 4.

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/loose-music/william-the-conqueror-tend-to-the-thorns

Frontman Ruarri Joseph discussed the process behind the track: “It’s about trust I guess and owning your mistakes. It’s one of the first songs we recorded in my garage still messing around with our sound.

“We only had three channels but knew we wanted it huge so we did a mix where we had three drum kits all going at once and yeah, it sounded huge, only trouble was you couldn’t hear anything else. Like the song, it was a lesson in going too far and then figuring out the answer once you’ve calmed down!”

The Cornwall band’s debut album charges through 10 raw tracks, with the confident energy of a band comfortable in their own skin, striking a vein of creativity and running with it.

They will be aiming to deliver that energy on their joint tour with Danny & The Champions of the World.