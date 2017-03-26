Dutch band bring their ‘Rhythm’ to Leeds

Amsterdam-based psychedelic trio My Baby are bringing their swampy blues and funk-inflected sound to the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds on Saturday, April 8.

Working overtime, the band are set to take the UK by storm and are also preparing for the release of their third album ‘Prehistoric Rhythm’, out on April 7.

While their previous album was awarded with a prestigious ‘Edison Award’ for Best Alternative Album, the band takes it a few steps further with their new record and tell us everything will come together during their upcoming club tour.

With their new album, My Baby have tried to create a theatrical and poetic world in which they are looking for spiritual reflection.

“In these times of turmoil and this busy and ongoing society that we live in, humankind is searching for a new way to go back to their primal awareness,” said singer Cato van Dijck.

“We want to take the audience on a Shamanic inspired musical journey you have never seen before.”