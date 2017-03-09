Elevant heading back to rock Leeds

Prolific Liverpool three-piece Elevant are heading back to Leeds armed with new material.

The busy rockers have just announced their first shows of 2017, a series of brand new studio recordings for release later this year, plus an all-new festival in Liverpool of their very own design.

Teasing their first new material since their standalone single ‘Hide it Away’ last Summer, Elevant announce their return with the promise of a smattering of fresh cuts on the way, recorded at none-other than the legendary Abbey Road Studios. The tracks will be made available via the band’s own Loner Noise / Elevant Music Limited imprint later this year.

Speaking about the band’s latest sessions, frontman Michael Edward said: “We cut five tracks at Abbey Road, and there will be a release a little later into the year, though we haven’t decided what kind yet.

“The new material trades off a greater focus on hooks with weirder idiosyncrasies in the band’s playing. You can get away with something a little stranger if you wrap it up sweetly.”

With a sprinkling of dates across early 2017 aiming to whet appetites for the new releases in waiting, the genre-busting rock trio will be putting in shows at venues in Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow, while also making appearances at festivals including Threshold Festival (Liverpool). The Leeds date is at the Packhorse on Thursday, March 23.

Elevant are the thunderous genre absorbers heading the Loner Noise label. Since their formation in 2014 they have fused a host of disparate influences into a sound that can be dark and atmospheric, heavy and crushing.

The trio sounds far vaster than the sum of their parts. Anchored by Tom Shand’s pummelling Bonham-esque beats and Hannah Lodge’s interlocking bassline weaves, lead singer Michael Edward’s lung bursting Chris Cornell-style lead vocals and bludgeoning guitar work make them sound like a six-piece.

In 2016, the band released their third and latest long player ‘There Is A Tide’, a record mastered by studio wizard Pete Maher (Jack White, Patti Smith, Scissor Sisters). The album followed their eponymous debut release ‘Elevant’ in 2014 and ‘Dreamface’ the following year.

Listen to Elevant here - https://elevantband.com/music