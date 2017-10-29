Emily’s sweet sounds set for Leeds airing

BAFTA and Ivor Novello winning songwriter Emily Barker is performing at The Wardrobe, in Leeds on Friday, November 10.

Having penned music for hit TV shows like Wallander and The Shadow Line, Emily released her album ‘Sweet Kind Of Blue’ in the summer to critical acclaim and is now heading out on a UK tour.

Emily performed an in-store show at Leeds’ Jumbo Records earlier this year to launch her record, but for her tour she has brought together a band of some of the best young musicians in the UK - Pete Roe (keys, guitar, vocals), Lukas Drinkwater (bass, vocals) and Rob Pemberton (drums, vocals).

Pete Roe will also play a solo set to open.

Emily is best known as the writer and performer of the award-winning theme to the hit BBC drama Wallander, starring Kenneth Branagh. Growing up in rural Western Australia, she fell in love with American roots music from the soul of Aretha Franklin to the country of Gillian Welch and Emmylou Harris.

Her travels led her to settling in the UK, where she has released a succession of critically acclaimed albums with her former band The Red Clay Halo, side-project Vena Portae and country-folk trio Applewood Road with Amy Speace and Amber Rubarth.

Her latest solo album ‘Sweet Kind of Blue’ was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Service, in Memphis, with Grammy winning producer Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Mary Chapin Carpenter). From country-soul ballads to the unfettered joy of the bluesy ‘Sunrise’, the album has been lauded as Barker’s best yet and features contributions from some of Memphis’ finest musicians.