Full line-up and stage times for 2017 Leeds Festival

The 2017 Leeds Festival gets under way tomorrow lunchtime at Bramham Park and here’s the full line-up and times:
FRIDAY
Main Stage:
12:20 – 12:50 Royal Republic
13:10 – 13:40 Pins
14:00 – 14:30 Vant
14:55 – 15:30 Against the Current
15:55 – 16:35 Architects
17:05 – 17:50 Giggs
18:25 – 19:10 Blossoms
19:45 – 20:45 Liam Gallagher
21:25 – 23:00 Muse
NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:
12:00 – 12:25 X Ambassadors
12:40 – 13:15 …
13:35 – 14:05 Mutemath
14:25 – 14:55 Fickle Friends
15:15 – 15:45 SG Lewis
16:05 – 16:35 Pond
16:55 – 17:25 The Sherlocks
17:45 – 18:15 Ray BLK
18:35 – 19:05 Milky Chance
19:25 – 19:55 Wiley
20:15 – 20:45 Mura Masa
21:10 – 21:50 Halsey
22:15 – 23:00 Haim
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 Star.One
12:40 – 13:15 James Organ
13:25 – 14:05 Kideko
14:15 – 15:05 Matrix & Futurebound b2b Loadstar
15:15 – 15:50 Jacob Plant
16:00 – 16:35 Monki
16:45 – 17:20 Sam Divine
17:30 – 18:10 Camelphat
18:20 – 19:05 Claptone
19:15 – 20:00 Mistajam
20:30 – 21:30 Charli XCX
22:00 – 23:00 Marshmello
Festival Republic Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 Outlya
12:50 – 13:20 SAINT PHNX
13:40 – 14:10 Ten Tonnes
14:30 – 15:00 Otherkin
15:20 – 15:50 King Nun
16:10 – 16:40 Mondo Cozmo
17:00 – 17:30 Will Joseph Cook
17:50 – 18:20 Picture This
18:40 – 19:10 Vallis Alps
19:30 – 20:00 Phantogram
20:20 – 21:00 Ash
21:20 – 21:55 Tom Grennan
22:15 – 23:00 The Hunna
Lock Up Stage:
2:30 – 13:00 Heir
13:20 – 13:50 Baby in Vain
14:10 – 14:40 Raveneye
15:00 – 15:30 Sløtface
15:50 – 16:20 Fizzy Blood
16:40 – 17:10 Muncie Girls
17:30 – 18:00 Culture Abuse
18:20 – 18:50 Tired Lion
19:10 – 19:40 …
20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin
21:05 – 21:40 Gnarwolves
22:10 – 23:00 Neck Deep
BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 The Lafontaines
12:45 – 13:15 Monster Florence
13:30 – 14:00 Jaykae
14:15 – 14:45 Lotto Boyzz
15:00 – 15:30 Young T & Bugsey
15:45 – 16:15 The Manor
16:30 – 17:00 The Heatwave
17:15 – 17:45 They.
18:05 – 18:35 J Hus
18:55 – 19:35 Vince Staples
20:05 – 20:40 MoStack
21:10 – 21:45 Dave
22:15 – 23:00 Bugzy Malone
BBC Introducing Stage:
12:00 – 12:25 Rock Bottom Risers
12:40 – 13:05 The Pale White
13:20 – 13:45 Deadset Dream
14:00 – 14:25 Anna Straker
14:45 – 15:10 Low Island
15:30 – 15:55 Chroma
16:10 – 16:35 Alibi
16:55 – 17:20 Penguin
17:40 – 18:05 Mosa Wild
18:25 – 18:50 Ginger Snaps
19:10 – 19:35 Queen Zee and the Sass Tones
19:55 – 20:20 Honey Lung
Relentless Stage:
22:00 – 22:45 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 23:15 Eli Brown
23:15 – 00:00 Mason Mayard
00:00 – 01:00 Butch
01:00 – 03:00 Solardo
Alternative Stage:
12:00 – 12:05 Mark Olver (MC)
12:05 – 12:35 Tiff Stevenson
12:35 – 13:10 Andrew Maxwell
13:15 – 13:45 Sean McLoughlin
13:45 – 14:15 Ivo Graham
14:15 – 14:45 Charlie Baker
14:45 – 15:30 Jonathan Pie
15:35 – 16:05 Kiri Pritchard-McLean
16:05 – 16:35 Fin Taylor
16:40 – 17:25 Katherine Ryan
22:45 – 02:30 Propaganda with guest DJ’s Blossoms
SATURDAY
Main Stage:
12:20 – 12:50 Judas
13:10 – 13:40 Deap Vally
14:00 – 14:30 Mallory Knox
14:55 – 15:30 Rat Boy
15:55 – 16:35 Circa Waves
17:05 – 17:50 Jimmy Eat World
18:25 – 19:15 Two Door Cinema Club
19:50 – 20:50 Bastille
21:30 – 23:00 Kasabian
NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain
12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman
13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang
14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells
15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna
16:15 – 16:50 Oh Wonder
17:15 – 17:50 Anne-Marie
18:15 – 18:50 Lethal Bizzle
19:15 – 20:00 Sub Focus
20:30 – 21:15 Tory Lanez
21:55 – 23:00 You Me at Six!
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 HAUS
12:50 – 13:20 Mullally
13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem
14:30 – 15:00 TOKiMONSTA
15:15 – 15:50 Metrik
16:00 – 16:35 Majestic
16:45 – 17:20 Heartless Crew
17:40 – 18:20 Kurupt FM
18:30 – 19:10 Chris Lorenzo
19:20 – 20:05 Shy FX
20:25 – 21:25 Dillon Francis
21:45 – 23:00 Fatboy Slim
Festival Republic Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 Yonaka
12:50 – 13:20 Prose
13:40 – 14:10 The Amazons
14:30 – 15:00 Louis Berry
15:20 – 15:50 Idles
16:10 – 16:40 The Big Moon
17:00 – 17:30 Cosima
17:50 – 18:20 Off Bloom
18:40 – 19:10 Toothless
19:30 – 20:00 The Districts
20:20 – 20:50 Jagwar Ma
21:10 – 21:40 Cigarettes After Sex
22:00 – 23:00 Bear’s Den
The Pit:
12:05 – 12:35 Life
12:55 – 13:25 Freak
13:45 – 14:15 Palisades
14:35 – 15:05 Puppy
15:25 – 15:55 God Damn
16:15 – 16:45 WSTR
17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit
18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw
18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor
20:00 – 20:35 Arcane Roots
21:00 – 21:35 The Amity Affliction
22:10 – 23:00 Billy Talent
BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:
12:05 – 12:35 Yung Fume
12:50 – 13:20 Fekky
13:35 – 14:05 Big Tobz
14:20 – 14:50 Father
15:05 – 15:35 Akala
15:50 – 16:20 Watsky
16:35 – 17:05 Lunice
17:20 – 17:50 Avelino
18:10 – 18:40 P Money
19:00 – 19:30 Angel
20:00 – 20:35 Rejjie Snow
21:05 – 21:45 Mist
22:15 – 23:00 Danny Brown
BBC Introducing Stage:
12:00 – 12:25 Honey Arcade
12:40 – 13:05 Avenoir
13:20 – 13:45 M O S E S
14:00 – 14:25 Olly Chamberlain
14:45 – 15:10 Brooke Bentham
15:30 – 15:55 Plaza
16:10 – 16:35 Phundo Art
16:55 – 17:20 Rale
17:40 – 18:05 Sugarmen
18:25 – 18:50 Scott Quinn
19:10 – 19:35 The Golden Age of TV
19:55 – 20:20 TOUTS
Relentless Stage:
22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 00:00 Nyra
00:00 – 01:30 Theo Kottis
01:30 – 03:00 Jackmaster
Alternative Stage:
12:00 – 12:05 James Gill (MC)
12:05 – 12:35 Iain Stirling
12:35 – 13:30 Wifi Wars
13:40 – 14:10 Elliott Steel
14:10 – 14:55 Daniel Sloss
15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long
15:40 – 16:25 Rubberbandits
16:30 – 17:15 Reginald D. Hunter
21:30 – 23:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s
23:00 – 23:30 HMLTD
23:30 – 00:45 Foals DJ set (Edwin Congreave)
00:45 – 01:00 Benny Mails
01:00 – 03:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s
03:00 – 06:00 Mayweather vs. McGregor (screen)
SUNDAY
Main Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood
12:50 – 13:20 Moose Blood
13:40 – 14:10 The Pretty Reckless
14:30 – 15:05 PVRIS
15:25 – 16:05 Migos
16:35 – 17:20 At the Drive-in
17:50 – 18:50 Korn
19:25 – 20:40 Major Lazer
21:20 – 22:50 Eminem
NME/ BBC Radio 1 Stage:
12:00 – 12:30 King No One
12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon
13:30 – 14:00 Inheaven
14:20 – 14:50 Cabbage
15:10 – 15:40 Tom Misch
16:00 – 16:30 Marmozets
16:50 – 17:20 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
17:40 – 18:15 Sundara Karma
18:35 – 19:10 Loyle Carner
19:35 – 20:10 Everything Everything
20:45 – 21:25 Glass Animals
21:45 – 23:00 Flume
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage:
12:35 – 13:05 Get Inuit
13:20 – 13:50 Sigrid
14:05 – 14:35 Alma
14:50 – 15:25 Lany
15:40 – 16:05 Becky Hill
16:15 – 16:50 Delta Heavy
17:00 – 17:45 Jaguar Skills
17:55 – 18:35 Jax Jones
18:45 – 19:30 Goldie
19:40 – 20:25 High Contrast
20:45 – 21:45 Noisia ‘Outer Edges
22:00 – 23:00 Andy C
The Pit:
12:15 – 12:45 Dream State
13:05 – 13:35 Casey
13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys
14:45 – 15:15 TIGERCUB
15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor
16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi
17:10 – 17:45 Defeater
18:05 – 18:35 Astroid Boys
18:55 – 19:25 Turbowolf
19:50 – 20:25 Carpenter Brut
20:55 – 21:30 One OK Rock
22:00 – 23:00 While She Sleeps
Festival Republic Stage:
12:45 – 13:10 Paris Youth Foundation
13:25 – 13:50 Indigo Lo
14:05 – 14:35 Superfood
14:55 – 15:25 All Tvvins
15:45 – 16:15 Pumarosa
16:35 – 17:05 The Japanese House
17:25 – 17:55 Eden
18:15 – 18:45 Black Honey
19:05 – 19:35 Grouplove
19:55 – 20:25 Shame
20:45 – 21:15 The View
21:35 – 22:05 Japandroids
22:25 – 23:00 Black Lips
BBC Radio 1 Xtra Stage:
12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie
12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S
13:15 – 13:45 Geovarn
14:00 – 14:30 Mic Righteous
14:50 – 15:20 Cadet
15:45 – 16:20 67
16:40 – 17:15 Abra Cadabra
17:35 – 18:15 Stefflon Don
18:35 – 19:05 AJ Tracey
19:30 – 20:05 Russ
20:30 – 21:10 Flatbush Zombies
BBC Introducing Stage:
12:00 – 12:25 KOYO
12:40 – 13:05 Colouring
13:20 – 13:45 Pale Waves
14:00 – 14:25 Soeur
14:45 – 15:10 Dan Stock
15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden
16:10 – 16:35 Too Many T’s
16:55 – 17:20 Will Sin For Love
17:40 – 18:05 Cassia
18:25 – 18:50 Playing House
19:10 – 19:35 Ider
19:55 – 20:20 Island
Relentless Stage:
22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 00:00 Swindle
00:00 – 01:30 Cadenza
01:30 – 03:00 Wilkinson
Alternative Stage:
12:00 – 12:05 Pierre Novellie
12:05 – 12:50 Piff the Magic Dragon
12:55 – 13:25 Lauren Pattison
13:25 – 14:10 Simon Amstell
14:15 – 14:45 Suzi Ruffell
14:45 – 15:30 Tape Face
15:35 – 16:20 Joe Lycett
16:55 – 17:40 Bill Bailey
22:30 – 23:00 Bless DJ’s
23:15 – 00:00 Section Boyz
00:00 – 01:30 New Gen showcase
01:30 – 03:00 Bless DJ’s
