Futurist duo Alpines set to play Leeds gig

Following the release of their second album ‘Another River’ the hotly-tipped Alpines have unveiled new single ‘Motionless’ before starting out on a UK headline tour that brings them to Leeds in early 2017.

The London futurist duo returned with one of the most crafty and emotive R&B records of 2016, released via taste-making label Metropolis Recordings and the new single is available to stream now.

Another River pares down the sound of their 2014 debut Oasis with this new effort not so much the sound of a duo finding their feet, as it is an utterly standout performance from a couple of intrepid sonic experimenters subtly refining their craft.

Their futurist brand of production renders Catherine Pockson’s R&B melodies into dazzling soundscapes, each thrumming with a life of its own.

The duo’s application has fuelled various collaborations in the fashion world, including the likes of All Saints, Paul Smith and Urban Outfitters, while The xx, The Maccabees and Florence Welch are fans of their music.

Alpines are bringing their music to live audiences next month with a gig in Leeds at the Headrow House on Wednesday, February 15.