Grandaddy return with Leeds gig and new record

Long time favourites from the American alternative music world Grandaddy are back on the scene with an album released this week and a tour that includes a Leeds date.

‘Last Place’, the first new record from the band since 2006, is released via 30th Century Records this Friday and a track from it, ‘Evermore’, has been shared and can be heard at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QX34Qhmto0Y

After Grandaddy broke up in 2006, Jason Lytle relocated to Montana, where he happily made two solo albums, and reconnected with the natural world around him. Eventually, though, life uprooted him again, taking him to Portland, Oregon until he eventually returned to his former home of Modesto, California.

The return to California was practical (he needed to be near his bandmates) but also appropriate. He had started writing songs that he felt would be fitting for another Grandaddy album.

The result, ‘Last Place’, is a perfect addition to the band’s celebrated, critically-acclaimed catalogue, that includes their breakthrough sophomore album, ‘Sophtware Slump’, and their debut, ‘Under the Western Freeway’.

It’s a symphonic swirl of lo-fi sonics and mile-high harmonies, found sounds and electronics-gone-awry mingling with power pop guitar tones. Lytle’s voice sounds as warm and intimate as ever, giving graceful levity to the doomsday narratives that have dominated the Grandaddy output.

Grandaddy are now hitting the road to promote the record and Leeds music fans can catch them at the Irish Centre on Monday, March 27.