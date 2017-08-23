Intriguing new singer-songwriter ready to ‘Call’ in Leeds

New singer-songwriter with an electronic edge Westerman is hitting the road to promote the release of his new EP and set to play two gigs in Leeds.

Produced by Bullion, who’s also worked with people like the Young Turks in the past, ‘Call and Response’ is both razor sharp and poignant.

Westerman’s work channels the creative spirit of forebears like Nick Drake, David Byrne, Arthur Russell and Joan Armatrading - craftsmen and women whose observational storytelling transform the everyday into the sublime.

Through the subtle interplay of acoustic and machine sound, Westerman’s voice is realised in the half-light between reality and imagination.

See and hear for yourself as he is going out on tour and will be appearing at the Hyde Park Book Club, in Leeds, on Wednesday, September 20 and the Brudenell Games Room on Wednesday, October 4.