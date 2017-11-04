Label mates join forces for Leeds folk party

Label mates, touring buddies and drinking companions Skinny Lister and Beans On Toast are heading out on the road together, beginning a joint tour in Leeds this month.

They make a perfect match with both hard working, fun Loving, heavy touring acts that bring a modern take on the age-old tradition of English folk music.

Together they are given the opportunity to play on bigger stages and bring their shows to larger audiences and both will be playing full sets.

It’s going to be one hell of a party and it all kicks off at Leeds venue Stylus on Tuesday, November 21.

For Skinny Lister, this tour will wrap up the worldwide campaign of their third and critically acclaimed album ‘The Devil, The Heart & The Fight’ which is re-issued as deluxe double CD later this month.

New songs ‘Thing Like That’ and forthcoming festive single ‘Christmas Calls’ lead the second CD of the new package before treating the listener to the frenetic energy of their live performances from the band’s biggest sold out London show to date at the Scala, and from the Roundhouse during Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings Festival, both in May 2017.

This tour will also act as the UK album tour for Beans on Toast’s ninth album, released slap bang in the middle of the tour on December 1. He will be bringing a full live band with him with fiddle, accordion and honky-tonk piano playing a mix of brand new tunes from the forthcoming album and old classics from his huge back catalogue.

Both acts release music on Xtra Mile Recordings, home to Frank Turner, Against Me! and Will Varley to name just a few. The label prides itself on community and family values as well as punk rock attitude and incredibly good music. All of these aspects will shine through in this awesome collaboration of a tour.