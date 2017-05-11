Leeds date for inspiration behind ‘Boysing’

Following the release of her third album, ‘Warriors’, last month, Lisa Mitchell has now announced details of a short run of UK and Irish shows, which will include a date in Leeds.

Having already achieved top 10 status in her native Australia, ‘Warriors’ portrays a lightness of groove that hasn’t previously been a focus of Mitchell’s music and consequently mirrors a shift in both her listening habits and personal taste.

The title-track tells of a tight-knit crew of country kids running amok and Mitchell, who grew up in the rural border town of Albury, New South Wales, knows them well - they’re her younger self and the pack she once ran with.

“This album is personal,” says Mitchell. “There’s a lot of thinking about my own kind of mythology - of myself, my life, why things are the way they are. And a lot of it is to do with childhood.

“We really got rid of a lot of guitar and piano in this album,”

The “we” she refers to is US producer Eric J Dubowsky (aka Eric J), who until ‘Warriors’ had never worked with Mitchell.

“I was interested in someone doing a different thing than what I’d done in the past,” she says. “That felt refreshing.”

Mitchell was particularly attracted to Eric J’s knack for balancing organic instrumentation with electronic influences, the producer having recently worked with Chet Faker (Built On Glass), Flume (Skin), and The Rubens (Hoops). The pair connected on minimalist electropop touchstones like Tove Styrke, Sylvan Esso and Blood Orange, and setting up in Sydney’s Hercules Street Studios, roped in drummer Matt Johnson (Jeff Buckley, St. Vincent), bassist Rob Calder (Angus & Julia Stone/Passenger), and regular guitarist and collaborator, Tim Harvey (who also co-wrote with Mitchell in pre-production) to back Mitchell’s songs.

Opening number ‘The Boys’ was added to the playlist of Australia’s highly influential Triple J national radio station and ‘boysing’ – lip-synching to the song while laying on one’s front! - has become something of a viral phenomenon down under.

On her recent return to London, Mitchell played a sold out Omeara venue and she is set for more dates, including one at Leeds’ Oporto on Sunday, May 21.