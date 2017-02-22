My Chemical Romance man and more names added to Slam Dunk line-up

Following news last week that Madina Lake are reforming to play the Slam Dunk Festival 2017 to mark their 10th anniversary, event organisers are pumped to reveal a whole host of new acts joining the bill for the Leeds city centre event.

Added to the already stellar line-up are alt-rock stars Deaf Havana, punk powerhouse Frank Iero and the Patience and rock favourites We Are The Ocean, in addition to The Maine, Crime in Stereo, Sorority Noise, Too Close To Touch, WSTR, Seaway, Boston Manor and Stray From The Path.

The last few years have been busy for Deaf Havana, having supported Bruce Springsteen and broken into the UK Top 10. But 2017 is set to be even bigger, as in January they released their fourth studio album ‘All These Countless Nights’, announced their much anticipated international tour, and are now revealed to play Slam Dunk Festival 2017!

Formed by the former guitarist for My Chemical Romance, Frank Iero and the Patience is a punk rock band taking the world by storm, having toured with the likes of The Used, Taking Back Sunday and Mallory Knox.

With a handful of UK dates this month, they return this summer for their Slam Dunk Festival debut.

We Are The Ocean’s performance at Slam Dunk will be bittersweet, given the news that they will be calling it quits this year. Long established favourites of the event, the 2017 festival will see their last ever shows.

Having played the festival more times than any other band, it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster but a fitting last hurrah.

Arizona’s heartthrobs The Maine also join the line-up and will no doubt bring with them new material from their upcoming album Lovely, Little, Lonely set to drop in April this year.

Also announced today are Crime in Stereo, Long Island’s answer to hardcore punk, Connecticut’s Sorority Noise who will bring their anthemic brand of emo to the festival, and Too Close To Touch, whose solid blend of pop and post-hardcore will get crowds going.

UK pop-punk new bloods WSTR will join Canadian heavyweights Seaway and homegrown front-runners Boston Manor in one of the most highly-anticipated appearances this summer.

Bringing the heavy, Long Island metalcore titans Stray From The Path will also be appearing across the weekend.

A nationwide invitation to party in the name of the alternative, Slam Dunk Festival is rite of passage for lovers of pop-punk and rock music and is a key date in the festival calendar. Kicking off in Birmingham on May 27, the festival will travel to Leeds on May 28 before finishing up in Hatfield the following day.

With tickets on sale now, and still more acts to be announced, Slam Dunk Festival is set to define 2017.

The full line-up to date is: Enter Shikari, Neck Deep, Beartooth, Tonight Alive, Deaf Havana, Citizen, Turnover, Frank Iero & The Patience, We Are The Ocean, Set It Off, Against Me!, The Bronx, The Maine, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Memphis May Fire, Crime In Stereo, Sorority Noise, The Movielife, Madina Lake, Stray From The Path, Trophy Eyes, Like Pacific, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For, Too Close To Touch, We The Kings, WSTR, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, Seaway, Boston Manor, Zebrahead, Fenix TX, The Ataris, MC Lars, Oceans Ate Alaska.

Advance tickets are £44 or £49 with after party and are on sale from www.slamdunkmusic.com