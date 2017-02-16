Plants And Animals Rumbling into Leeds

Eight years after their debut album, Parc Avenue, gave them much critical acclaim, Montreal-based and Polaris Music Prize nominated artist Plants and Animals are back with a new record and set for a short tour to support it.

‘Waltzed in from the Rumbling’, released on Secret City Records, is the band’s fourth album and tracks from it, along with old favourites, will be aired in Leeds at a gig at the Brudenell Social Club on Sunday, February 26

The record has garnered more praise for the Canadian alternative band. Similarly recorded to tape as their debut, the album embodies the raw musicianship characteristic of the group, while injecting symphonic crescendos, lyrical balladry, and metamorphic song developments.

This is Plants and Animals’ most soulful and inventive collection of music yet with influences far and wide - the broken soul of Van Morrison; the off-kilter geometry of J Dilla; the dark, French funk of Serge Gainsbourg; the fire of John Coltrane’s quartet; the quirk of Angelo Badalamenti.

The result is pure Plants and Animals, wide open with room to move.