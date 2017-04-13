Stage splits announced for Slam Dunk Festival

Armed with the best names in alternative music, Slam Dunk Festival has now unveiled the full stage splits for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend event taking place in Leeds city centre.

This year, the Jagermeister Stage plays host to Enter Shikari’s highly anticipated debut Slam Dunk Festival performance, We Are The Ocean’s final farewell, and amazing acts such as Don Broco, Deaf Havana, Beartooth, We Are The Ocean, Crossfaith, Andrew McMahon as well as a soon-to-announced secret special guest performance.

For the most comprehensive lesson in pop-punk, the Monster Stage will be the place to catch Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings perform their debut albums in full, and will bring together stage headliners Neck Deep, pop-punk legends The Movielife, The Maine, WSTR, Trophy Eyes and Like Pacific.

This year’s Fireball Stage plays host to all things Ska. Compared by the one and only, MC Lars and headlined by Texan heavyweights Bowling For Soup, fan-favourites Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish and Goldfinger will join Mad Caddies, Zebrahead, The Ataris and Fenix TX for the biggest ska-party of the year!

Playing homage to Slam Dunk Festival’s humble beginnings, the Key Club Stage is packed with some of the most exciting acts in contemporary rock music. Warming up the stage for headliners Tonight Alive will be UK natives Boston Manor, Black Foxxes, Decade and Fort Hope before a global invasion of With Confidence, Waterparks, Seaway and Set It Off storms the stage.

Punk and everything in between can be found on the Signature Brew Stage as Against Me! and The Bronx lead the charge on Slam Dunk Festival. Crime In Stereo are set to show acts and audience goers alike how it’s done, as Frank Iero & The Patience, Citizen, Turnover, Milk Teeth, Sorority Noise and Puppy all make their Slam Dunk debuts.

Known for bringing the heavy, the Impericon stage has all bases covered this year with American goliaths Memphis May Fire and the monumental Stray From The Path. In addition to these incredible heavyweights, The Impericon Stage also welcomes the return of Madina Lake and Shvpes, and I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills and Oceans Ate Alaska will storm on behalf of Fearless Records. Counterfeit and Too Close To Touch will be appearing here at Slam Dunk Festival for the first time ever.

One for the new music aficionados, the Rock Sound Breakout Stage will see the hottest new bands perform on Slam Dunk Festival’s newest stage. Aussie troupe Ocean Grove and American favourites Makeout and Sylar will appear alongside Area 11, Casey, Homebound, Make Out, Sylar, The Gospel Youth and Vukovi.

The Uprawr Stage will return to Slam Dunk with a whole host of exciting acoustic acts and party-starting DJs. Whether you’re at Birmingham on May 27th, Leeds on May 28th or Hatfield on May 29th, Slam Dunk Festival 2017 will be the ultimate alternative party of the summer.

Slam Dunk takes place in Leeds at venues including Millennium Square, O2 Academy, First Direct Arena, Leeds Beckett Uni and other outdoor stages on Sunday, May 28. Advance tickets £44 or £49 with after party on sale from www.slamdunkmusic.com