Teenage upstarts aim to make waves in Leeds

Indie tearaways BlackWaters are out to put some life into the alternative music scene and are beginning to make waves with their brand of loud in your face guitar riffs.

Having scored fans and co-collaborators in the likes of Carl Barât (The Libertines), Spike Stent and sometime Prodigy co-writer Olly Burden, the four 18-year-old indie thrashers from Surrey have evidently been making the right kind of racket.

Performing on the BBC Introducing Stage at Leeds Festival and supporting the likes of SWMRS and DMAs last year, the band are looking to make 2017 theirs as they release new single ‘Down’ and embark on a nationwide co-headline tour with Strange Bones.

The high-octane indie of ‘Down’ shows rich promise with a sound locking in somewhere between The Libertines and Palma Violets and it arrives on the eve of their first nationwide live dates – a co-headline tour with like-minded Blackpool rockers Strange Bones.

Catch them in Leeds at the Brudenell Games Room on Wednesday, February 1.