PREVIEW: Guitar hero Joe Bonamassa to play Sheffield Arena

Guitar hero Joe Bonamassa hit the right notes with fans by adding more dates to his UK tour - including Sheffield Arena on Monday, April 24.

He will also play Edinburgh, Blackpool and two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets to see Joe Bonamassa at Sheffield Arena on Monday, April 24, are £57.75 to £84, including booking fees. Buy in person, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Visit Joe's official web site at jbonamassa.com follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoeBonamassa and Twitter @JBONAMASSA

The celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter is widely acknowledged as the greatest guitar player on the planet.

VIDEO: British guitar legend Eric Clapton even joined him on stage when he played the Royal Albert Hall in 2009. Watch on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

Joe still considers this performance one of the greatest of his Career.

His forthcoming UK tour follows hot on the heels of Joe’s critically acclaimed Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour that saw the American paying homage to the music of Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

The April 2017 UK tour will feature Joe alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from his latest album Blues of Desperation plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.

Genius, brilliant, breathtaking and electrifying...that's how critics and fans alike refer to one of the world's hardest working musicians.

Guitar king Joe Bonamassa will be live on stage at Sheffield Arena on Monday, April 24, 2017. Photo: Laurence Harvey.

In the past 13 years he has put out 15 solo albums, through his independent record label J&R Adventures, of which 11 have topped the Billboard Blues charts

JOE BONAMASSA - APRIL 2017 UK TOUR

Edinburgh Usher Hall Tuesday 18 April 2017

Joe Bonamassa. Photo: Christie Goodwin.

Royal Albert Hall Thursday 20 April 2017

Royal Albert Hall Friday 21 April 2017

Blackpool Opera House Saturday 22 April 2017

Sheffield Arena Monday 24 April 2017

BOOK ONLINE: Visit ticketmaster.co.uk and also buy at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

24 HOUR TICKET HOTLINE: 0844 844 0444

