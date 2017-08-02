SAVE £12.50: Family ticket discount for VW Festival at Harewood House

Motor fans are getting all revved up for this year's VW Festival at Harewood House near Leeds and we have a family ticket discount to save you £12.50.

But hurry. It's first come, first served and we only have 100 family tickets at this bargain price, which is to visit the event on Sunday – the big finale day – August 13.

SAVE £12.50: The normal price for a family ticket on Sunday, August 13 is £30 each - but with our exclusive offer you pay just £17.50.

To claim your £17.50 family ticket email us your full name, address, day time and mobile number, with VW Festival Family Ticket Offer in the subject filed, to raza.zulfiqar@ypn.co.uk.

We will contact successful applicants within 24 hours.

Organisers of the 13th VW Festival - which runs from August 11 to 13 - say they're already on track to beat last year's 21,000 visitors as fans from across the UK and Europe buy up tickets for one of the biggest annual events in Yorkshire.

The popular annual event attracts a very diverse crowd, from VW fanatics to music lovers to families who come every year to take in the familiar sights and sounds of what’s now regarded as the go to summer event. This year will see it run from 11-13 August.

Visitors to this hugely popular family friendly event can look forward to vehicle displays, trade and market stands, live music and entertainment and there are even more food stalls than ever before.

The 2017 entertainment zone has its popular animal petting area as furry fans are always drawn to its dog displays, and for those wanting to get creative there's live graffiti, vehicle displays and chainsaw carving demos.

With this year's theme of ‘Movies’, visitors are in for a treat with news that there’s a fantastic cinema style tent with car-related movies being shown throughout the entire weekend.

Harewood House home to the 13th VW Festival

VW Festival's annual charity raffle this year has a top prize of a beautifully restored 1966 Beetle, brought back to life by Slambassador. By buying £3 raffle tickets you will be supporting this year’s fantastic charity, Cash4Kids. Last year’s total mirrored the number of visitors with a whopping £21,000 raised!

When you visit VW Festival, you also get access to all of the facilities and entertainment that Harewood House has to offer, such as shops, the food courtyard, bird garden and the adventure playground. VW Festival at Harewood House is not just for VW enthusiasts, but the whole family and four legged friends.

Tickets booked in advance let children under 16 in free.

For more information and tickets for other days visit www.vwfestival.co.uk

