Superwoman Rebecca Ferguson replaces Matt Terry at Flamingo Land's Party In The Park on August 19

Superwoman hitmaker Rebecca Ferguson has come to the rescue and will headline Flamingo Land's Party In The Park this weekend after Matt Terry pulled out with a 'throat infection'.

The original headliner and X Factor Terry has cancelled all his planned concerts this week, say organisers.

Singing sensation Ferguson has released four top 10 albums since becoming a household name as runner up on 2010's The X Factor.

Support will be The Voice winner and former Liberty X star Kevin Simm, Irish boyband Taken, who have recently been touring with the Vamps and American Idol's Jeff Dingle, with his tribute to Bruno Mars.

Also performing is chart topping duo LIV n G, whose latest hit, Smile for Bradley, honoured six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who recently lost his brave cancer battle. His plight touched the nation after the young Sunderland fan became "best mates" with his hero striker Jermain Defoe.

Flamingo Land invited Bradley and his family to enjoy a short break at the park earlier in the year.

Courtney Hadwin, from the Voice Kids, musician songwriter Joey Devries and Dolly Mix, a tribute to Little Mix, will also perform at Party In The Park this weekend.

Prices start at £10 and admission to the concert is free with Flamingo Land theme park and zoo entry tickets - whether you have a day pass, a Season Pass or if you are a Holiday Village guest.

Fans just wanting to ttend the concert can also enjoy one hour of theme park and zoo fun, followed by an evening of live entertainment by buying a Special Event Ticket, now available online, allowing entry from 5pm for only £10.

American Idol's Jeff Dingle, with his tribute to Bruno Mars

“This will be our fourth Party in the Park this season. The previous concerts have been a great success and we look forward to creating a sensational atmosphere again on our Riverside One all-weather stage as a host of popular acts perform,” said Sarah Mills, Director of Marketing Flamingo Land Resort.

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert.

"Alternatively they can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for just £10 each.” said Sarah. “There is a wide variety of food and drink outlets around Riverside One so that guests can make it a social occasion.”

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe. The event is due to end at around 10pm.

Tickets, further information about the theme park, zoo and holiday village, as well as the concert, can be found on the official website at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

* Flamingo Land's Party in the Park End of Summer Party Finale will now take place on Saturday, September 2 and will star the voice of M People, Heather Small - for tickets and more details visit www.flamingoland.co.uk.

She had massive hits in the ‘90s including Moving On Up, How Can I Love You More?, Search For The Hero and One Night In Heaven.

The multi award winner has also released two solo albums and had major success with the anthem Proud. The track was used to promote London 2012 Olympics.

Flamingo Land, recently named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York.

It's handy for repeat visits from all over the region, or for days out to and from the coast.

For full venue details, events, directions and a map remember to check out www.flamingoland.co.uk.