VIDEO PREVIEW: Reggae king Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption Band at O2 Academy Leeds

Move over Bob Marley, Gregory Isaacs and Jimmy Cliff - here comes the new king of reggae...Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption Band.

Jamaican superstar Chronixx, born Jamar McNaughton, has become the defacto name and face of so-called ‘Reggae Revival.’

After a string of exceptional singles and making a huge name for himself throughout his native Jamaica, he is among the elite in his game.

To coincide with his forthcoming album, Chronology, and following a successful Reparation Tour in 2015, he will now play a handful of UK shows this spring including the O2 Academy Leeds on Friday, May 19. For tickets - CLICK HERE.

With a refreshing and unique voice, plus lyrics revolving around themes of anti-war, romantic declarations and resiliency, the 24-year-old is lighting the path for an entire generation to rediscover roots and culture.

Chronixx was musically nurtured from an early age by his father, dancehall artist Chronicle, and grew up surrounded by the likes of Burro Banton and Gregory Isaacs. His remarkable ascension in the music industry began in the background; harmonizing for artists such as Lutan Fyah and providing production assistance for tracks sung by Popcaan, Konshens and others.

Previous UK appearances include sold-out shows at Scala, Electric Brixton and the world-famous Somerset House. Chronixx has also graced main stages at Wildlife, Parklife, Lovebox and Glastonbury's renowned Pyramid stage.

The fashion world will see more of Chronixx - he has been announced as the face of adidas Spezial.

The SS17 collection of footwear and apparel by the sportswear giant was unveiled through a concentrated UK and US roll out that impacted mainstream press from Vogue, CNBC & GQ, respectively.

2017 UK TOUR DATES

Reggae king Chronixx and Zincfence Redemption Band at O2 Academy Leeds on Friday, May 19.

19 May - Leeds, O2 Academy

20 May - Bristol, O2 Academy

21 May - Manchester, O2 Ritz

26 May - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Chronixx and Zincfence Redemption Band play Leeds on 2017 UK tour

27 May - Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 May, London, Brixton O2 Academy

BUY TICKETS: Box office ticketweb.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0844 477 2000

LINKS: Follow Chronixx on Twitter @ChronixxMusic and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chronixxmusic.