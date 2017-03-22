WIN: Meet rock superstars Kings Of Leon at Sheffield Arena

Sex Is On Fire chart-toppers Kings Of Leon will rock Sheffield Arena this summer and we are giving you the chance to win tickets and meet the band.

That's the sensational prize - full details below - to celebrate their date at the venue on Saturday, June 10.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your place at the Sheffield Arena show on Saturday, June 10 - tickets are limited to four per person, priced £49.50 to £93.50, including fees. By in person, call the Box Office on 0114 256 5656 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

One lucky reader and a guest will go backstage to meet the American rock superstars and get tickets to the show.

Two runners up get a pair of tickets each.

Kings Of Leon, who have performed at the venue five times, are best known for their global hits including Sex Is On Fire, Use Somebody, Notion and Radioactive.

They have released seven studio albums and the last five have all topped the UK chart, with most recent offering WALLS taking the top spot both sides of the Atlantic.

The album title is an acronym for We Are Like Love Songs, which continues the band's unwritten rule of having five-syllable album titles.

They were recently nominated for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards and Best International Band at the VO5 NME Awards.

Kings of Leon, who have had 12 top 40 UK singles, won two BRIT Awards and won four Grammy Awards, were formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999.

The band consists of three brothers Caleb Followill (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Nathan (drums, percussion, backing vocals) and Jared (bass guitar, backing vocals), with their cousin Matthew Followill (lead guitar, backing vocals).

Kings Of Leon face fans for rock and roll party at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Their early music was a blend of Southern rock and blues influences, but it has gradually expanded throughout the years to include a variety of genres and a more alternative, arena rock sound.

Musical influences include Thin Lizzy, The Rolling Stones and The Clash. Youngest brother, Jared, admits he was more influenced by the music of the Pixies and The Velvet Underground.

When he and their cousin Matthew moved to Nashville in 1999, Kings of Leon was formed. They named the band after their grandfather Leon.

The Sheffield Arena show follows a string of five arena UK dates they played in February. They will also play the British Summer Time Hyde Park gig on July 6 with support from Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

