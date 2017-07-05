WIN: Tickets to see The Vamps at Sheffield O2 Academy July 10

The Vamps have only just wrapped their massive UK arena tour but are back with an album preview show at the Sheffield Academy on Monday and you could be going for FREE.

We have fi ve pairs of tickets to be won to see the British four-piece on their mini Night & Day – Up Close and Personal Album Tour.

It's one of a series of intimate shows at selected venues around the country to coincide with the launch of their third studio album, Night & Day, which is out on July 14.

Remaining dates for all shows on the tour are Glasgow O2 Academy, July 5, 7pm; Newcastle O2 Academy, July 6, 7pm; Manchester Academy, July 8, 2.30pm and 7pm,; Sheffield O2 Academy, July 10, 7pm; London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, July 11, 7pm.

With three world tours under their belt, most of which included arenas, the Night & Day – Up Close and Personal Album Tour gives fans a chance to get closer to the band than ever before.

Ticket prices start at just £12 and are sure to be snapped up fast!

A limited number of VIP packages are also available at each show. Tickets for all their dates are available from www.axs.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your place - tickets are from £18.50 each to see The Vamps at O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday, July 10, 7pm. Visit academymusicgroup.com/o2academysheffield.

The Vamps are Brad Simpson (vocals/guitar), James McVey (guitar), Connor Ball (bass) and Tristan Evans (drums).

Last month they released their new single Middle Of The Night, a collaboration with Martin Jensen. Upon release, the single stormed straight into the top five on iTunes leading them to trend around the world on Twitter.

Shortly after they announced their new album, Night & Day and confirmed that it would be released in two parts.

The Night Edition will hit stores first on July 14 and is available to pre-order now from TheVamps.lnk.to/NightAndDayPR.

The Day Edition will follow towards the end of the year.

Both albums will feature 10 new songs each plus a live DVD / download of The Vamps at their recent London 02 Arena show.

Middle Of The Night was the second single to be taken from Night & Day and followed in the footsteps of All Night, their biggest single to date.

All Night hit a massive 230 million plays on Spotify globally, more than Niall Horan’s This Town, Rag N Bone Man’s Human and Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex.

WIN TICKETS:

Win a pair of tickets to see The Vamps at Sheffield's O2 Academy on Monday, July 10, at 7pm.

Enter our free prize draw by email or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompVAMPS in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompVAMPS tweets. But hurry. Deadline is Sunday, July 9, 2017, 2pm. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions



Please Note: Sheffield O2 Academy terms and conditions for this event also include No under 8s. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18 at all times. Under 25s require ID to purchase alcohol. No smoking.