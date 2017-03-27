WIN: WWE LIVE Sheffield Arena wresting tickets and goody bags

WWE wrestling superstars will battle in an action packed live show at Sheffield Arena and to celebrating we have tickets and merchandise to be won.

Five lucky readers will win a pair of tickets each and a WWE goody bag, including a T-shirt and cap.

Millions of wrestling fans will be tuning in for WWE's annual highlight event when icons Goldberg and Brock Lesnar clash at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando - live on Sky Box Office on Sunday night, April 2.

But Yorkshire fans get the chance to see many of their TV heroes up close and personal when WWE Live comes to Sheffield Arena on Thursday, May 11, from 7.30pm.

Some of its biggest names are scheduled to grapple including a main event WWE Championship Triple Threat Match with Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt.

An Intercontinental Championship Match will see Dean Ambrose square up to Baron Corbin.

And a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match is due to feature American Alpha vs The Usos.

Also on the bill - all wrestlers subject to change - are Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, The Miz and more.

WWE's newly created United Kingdom Championship Tournament (UKCT) stars will make history when they also grapple on a UK tour for the first time including UKCT champ Tyler Bate, his Moustache Mountain tag team mate Trent Seven, plus Sam Gradwell, Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats to see the live action at Sheffield Arena, limited to six per person. All prices including booking fees, where applicable, are £26, £36.75, £47.25, £63 or £73.50, when bought in person from the Arena box office.

WWE superstars set to battle it out at Sheffield Arena.

Or pay £28, £39.20, £50.40, £67.20 and £78.40, by calling the Arena hotline on 0114 256 5656 or via the website, where you will find more event details, at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

A limited number of WWE Superstar VIP Experience tickets are available for this show priced £400, including premium ringside ticket, meet and greet autograph opportunity with WWE superstars, line-up subject to change; three new exclusive VIP merchandise Items, limited edition 2017 autograph book and a matted superstar collage.

Merchandise packages are available priced £250, including best tiered ticket, matted autographed superstar photo, three new exclusive VIP merchandise Items and official WWE program.

WWE Superstar VIP Experience and Merchandise package ticket buyers must provide an email address or phone number, to be contacted with details of timings and collection point of packages the week of show.

Advanced reserved on-site event car parking is priced £7. if still available pay on day on-site parking is £10.

United Kingdom Championship Tournament's first ever champ Tyler Bate and UKCT stars will grapple at the Sheffield Arena.

Doors will open for this event at 6pm to allow extra time to enter the venue due to additional security requirements and measures.

Talent depicted and scheduled to appear are subject to change. All times listed are local time.

WIN TICKETS AND MERCHANDISE

For your chance to win a pair of tickets and a goody bag enter our free prize draw by post, email or Twitter.

Post your full name and contact details, including a day time phone number, to #JPcompWWE17, Graham Walker, Editorial, c/o The Star, York Street, Sheffield S11PU.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompWWE17 in the subject field.

Moustache Mountain Trent Seven

Or follow him @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompWWE17 tweets.

Deadline is Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions