You can now get paid to watch Netflix and nap all day

Bespoke luxury bed company, Crafted Beds, are now taking applicants for a mattress tester, to help ensure their customers are getting the absolute best quality mattresses for ultimate comfort.

The job entails trying out a different mattress each week, determining the comfortability of them whilst napping and watching Netflix for a full 37.5 hour week.

The role is full-time and pays a whooping £24k per annum, that’s £2,000 a month before tax! It’s also remote, so the mattress tester will have the mattress of the week shipped to them, with no need to head to the office.

Like the sound of being able to chill in bed all day and get paid for it?

To apply, applicants must be UK based, able to test the mattress alone without disruption, and have strong written communication skills for the weekly mattress review form.

The application form, which can be found on-site here, requires the usual contact details, as well as asking questions like ‘Why do you want to work for Crafted Beds?’, “What do you think makes a good mattress?”, and “What do you think of the mattresses we have on our website?”.

Brian Dillon, Marketing Manager at Crafted Beds, said “We’re extremely excited to launch this role as customer satisfaction means the utmost to us. Whilst we have glowing reviews from our existing shoppers, we want to ensure that this continues, and hiring a mattress tester is a part of this strategy.

"This role will be an integral part of the Crafted Beds team.”