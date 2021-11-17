An Evening Inside No 9 with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith heads to Yorkshire

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are taking their show inside No 9 on the road

Steve and Reece will be interviewed on stage by Mark Salisbury, author of the newly published book The Insider's Guide to Inside No. 9, for an informative and hilarious guide to the creation of their BAFTA award-winning comedy anthology.

They will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and shocking secrets from some of their most memorable episodes. There may be singing. And dancing. And as the Gents respond to fan questions, every night will be completely unique!

On the announcement, Steve and Reece, said: “We have been talked into leaving our houses and touring the country to see you all in person.

"It's been a while since we went anywhere other than in front of the fridge, so we are looking forward to it. We'll try and answer any questions you may have, including ‘Why are some of my shirt buttons cracked directly in half?’ So it promises to be a night to remember. If we can make this effort, so can you. We look forward to welcoming you ‘Inside No.9’. Or do we? (That's the twist at the end).”

With rare access to the imaginations of these legendary and darkly funny creators, this is the definitive event for all fans of Pemberton and Shearsmith who brought us so many laughs with The League of Gentlemen, Psychoville, and Inside No 9. A pre-Christmas treat you won’t want to miss.