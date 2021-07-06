Jane McDonald set to perform in Leeds this summer - with tickets now on sale

As part of her Let the Light in Tour, Jane, who is originally from Wakefield, will perform two nights at Leeds Grand Theatre.

She will kick off the tour with two nights at Leeds Grand Theatre on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

A handful of tickets are still available for both nights, with prices starting from just £39.

Singing sensation and TV star Jane McDonald is set to (almost) return home this month, with a series of performances in Leeds. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The singer, who is known for her series Cruising with Jane McDonald and time presenting Loose Women, promises a "fabulous evening of music and laughter", as well as a new line-up of songs.

The tour, which runs until 2022, will continue on to locations across the country, including Harrogate, Halifax, York and Sheffield.