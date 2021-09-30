Watch Wakefield playwright's production of Oliver Twist from your armchair

Brooklyn Melvin (Oliver) and Caroline Parker (Fagin) in Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse. Photograph: Anthony Robling

The original production was cancelled mid-run last year by the first lockdown.

Oliver Twist, adapted by award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery from Wakefield is released exclusively online from October 25 - November 20 via Playhouse: At Home.

It stars Brooklyn Melvin in the role of Oliver, aided and abetted by a gang of wily pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger, played by Nadeem Islam, who’s best known for presenting the BBC’s See Hear series, and Caroline Parker MBE as Fagin (Our Country’s Good, Ramps on the Moon and Nottingham Playhouse UK Tour).

The company of Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse. Photograph: Anthony Robling

Nancy is played by Clare-Louise English, returning to Leeds Playhouse after appearing in Graeae/Theatre Royal Plymouth’s One Under commissioned by Ramps on the Moon, with Stephen Collins stepping into the brutal boots of Bill Sikes (the spelling taken from Charles Dickens’ original text).

Director Amy Leach said: "When we first staged Oliver Twist at the beginning of 2020, we were overwhelmed by the response to this pioneering production and heartbroken that it had to be paused.

"I'm delighted that we're now able to share this epic boundary-pushing show with audiences digitally, to showcase the creative possibilities of work which places access and inclusion at the very heart of the theatre-making process."

Book online at leedsplayhouse.org.uk