11 jobs you can apply for NOW in Pontefract and Castleford

If you're looking for work in and around Pontefract and Castleford, then here are a few jobs that could be just for you.

From cleaners and store assistants to chefs and customer services, there's plenty out there!

Industrial Cleaner

Gap Personnel - Pontefract.

Gap personnel (operating as an employment business) are currently recruiting SIX facilities operatives in Pontefract. Duties include industrial cleaning within a food industry. You'll be working in a chilled environment and work with chemicals and cleaning equipment. Click here for more information.

Store Assistant

Aldi Stores - Castleford.

You'll do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. Click here for more.

Assistant Manager Retail

Boots - Pontefract

Working alongside the Store Manager you will be given the opportunity to lead and inspire growth, to deliver the company strategy. With a customer led approach, you will role model exceptional leadership to ensure customers remain at the heart of everything Boots do. Click here for more information.

Trainee New Home Sales Advisor

Pyramid 8 - Castleford.

Showroom based. £14,360 basic + £10k commission (when fully trained, basic increases to £17k plus commission) Starting ASAP. Trainee New Home Sales Advisor / Sales Executive in the West Yorkshire area, covering Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield and Leeds areas. You will be based within one site. Hours of work: 11am to 6pm - Thursday to Monday - 35 hours per week. Click here for more.

Industrial Cleaner

Castle View Group - Training - Castleford.

Several Industrial Cleaner’s are needed to join a friendly team within the UK's largest printing company. Job responsibilities include: ·Cleaning machine parts ·Keeping the warehouse clean ·Knowledge of COSHH ·Adhering to health and safety rules and regulations ·Communicating effectively within the workplace ·Working within a chemical environment. Training will be provided. Click here for more information.

Customer Service Representative

Calder Recruitment - Castleford.

Enthusiastic, motivated and skilled people are wanted to join this expanding international company based in Castleford. Responsibilities include handling customer enquiries via email, phone and online. Providing customer quotes, arrange customer collections, Welcoming guests and offering beverages, Any other reasonable administration duties on management request. More information here.

Customer Support Assistant

Wakefield Council - Castleford.

A Customer Support Assistant is needed to clean the busy bus station at Castleford, you may be asked to cover at Pontefract or other West Yorkshire bus stations from time to time. The duties will include ad hoc cleaning of toilet areas, sweeping and litter picking on the concourse area, glass cleaning and wiping up spillages and cleaning buses as they come in the bus station. The ability to achieve a high standard of cleaning and working with minimum supervision are essential requirements. Previous cleaning experience is desirable although training will be given. More information here.

Care Assistant, Companion & Home Helper

Pontefract

Care Assistants, Companions & Home Helpers are required to join a friendly team in the Five Town’s. The clients live in most of the Five Town’s villages including Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley, Featherstone, Normanton & South Elmsall. If you live in any of these areas, they have plenty of local work for you. More information here.

Sales Advisor

SNOZONE - Castleford.

Benefits include free slope access, discounts, birthday day off, bonus schemes and ad hoc incentives just to keep things fun! Accountable to the Sales and Membership Manager, the ideal candidate will have a successful track record working within a sales team focused on over achievement of targets. Click here for more information.

Assistant Manager

Acapella - Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

The menswear retailer is looking for experienced Retail Assistant Manager to join their team for their store based within Freeport Castleford, Carrwood Road, Glasshoughton. The successful applicant must have managerial experience in menswear/fashion, as duties will include managing the store, you will help the Manager manage the team to include sales and service, merchandising stock and presentation, plus use of till and card machine. More information here.

Sous Chef

ASK Italian - Castleford

As a Sous Chef you will need to demonstrate a good working knowledge of Italian food and cooking techniques,. cook for and inspire the team in driving food consistency and knowledge. Confidently demonstrate ticket and line management, Perform and maintain a food stock count and be confident in analysing the data, Confidently complete a food order for the restaurant based on prep and par. You will be fully versed on Health and Safety procedures ensuring that the kitchen is opened safely daily. Find out more here.