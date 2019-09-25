12 jobs you can apply for now with Wakefield Council

If you're looking for work in and around Wakefield, why not try your city's council?

Here are just 12 of many varied jobs available within the council.

Pastoral Mentor

Streethouse Junor, Infant & Nursery School, Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract.

The school is looking for individuals with strong communication and people skills, with a robust understanding of safeguarding in schools/young people and procedures relevant to schools.

Application closing date - 04/10/2019

Salary £16,001 to £18,020, G6, Permanent, 32.5 hours per week (Term time: 190 days) Monday to Friday, 8:30am-3:30pm (6.5 hours; 30 mins lunch break).

Senior Care Assistant (Days)

Flanshaw Lodge Dementia Care Home is looking to appoint a 30 hour Senior Care Assistant to work as part of an established team; shifts would be between the hours of 7am and 10pm on a rota system which includes weekends and bank holidays.

A knowledge and understanding of infection control, health and safety, person centred care, care planning, supporting people living with a diagnosis of dementia and working in a supervisory role would be an advantage. Experience of caring in a residential setting is essential to the post.

Salary: £17,504.59 to £19,713.24, Grade 6, 30 hours.

For further information please contact Tina Payne, Anne Marie Taylor or Julie Mayfield on 01924 239381.

Learning Support Assistant SEN

Pontefract Academies Trust: Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, Moxon Close, Pontefract.

Wanting an enthusiastic, hardworking and committed Learning Support Assisant SEN. The candidate will support pupil's learning and attend to pupils' personal needs, in order to support teaching and learning in the classroom and across the academy. This role may also include providing personal care to identified students, and for those with mobility issues, to assist them in moving around the academy.

This post is term time only, 27.5 hours per week.

Application closing date: 07/10/2019

Salary: £11,653.77 to £11,886.91, Grade 4, 27.5 hours per week, term time only.

Lunchtime Supervisor

Pontefract Academies Trust: Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant & Nursery School.

Two roles available for enthusiastic, hardworking and committed Lunchtime Supervisors to assist with the supervision of pupils during break or lunchtime periods, ensuring the safety and security of pupils.

Application closing date: 04/10/2019.

Salary: Grade 2, Salary - SCP 2 (£2,994.99 pro rata per annum). 7.5 hours per week, term time only

SEN Teaching Assistant

Horbury Primary Academy.

This post is to specifically assist with an SEN child, and will cease when the child no longer requires assistance or leaves the Academy.

Salary: Actual Salary - Grade 4, £12,124 to £13,123,

Application closing date: 04/10/2019

27.5 hours per week Term time only.

Engineer - Development Flood Risk (Career Grade G7 to G9)

Wakefield One, Burton St, Wakefield.

The ideal candidate will have some experience in the field and be able to work within a small team of engineers and technicians to achieve the Council's Local Flood Risk Management Strategy objectives.

Salary: £24,799 to £33,799, Career Grade G7 to G9, 37 hours per week, Permanent.

Specialist Domestic Abuse Helpline & Intake Practitioner

Police Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton.

12 months temporary post (Consideration will also be given to a secondment applicants must obtain line management approval before applying).

A suitably skilled, knowledgeable and motivated person is needed to work as part of the Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service. This new role requires successful candidates to have extensive experience of working in the domestic abuse field and ideally hold an IDVA qualification.

Salary: £27,905 to £30,507, Grade 8, 37 hours, temporary for 12 months.

Application closing date: 04/10/2019.

For further information please contact Sally Fawcett on 01924 306363.

Fitness Consultant

The job role includes supervising the fitness suite with WMDC facilities and ensuring exercise is being completed in a safe and effective manner. Additional duties such as delivery of inductions and personal fitness programmes will be required alongside maintenance, cleaning and ensuring correct health and safety standards are met within the gym environment.

Some of the classes on our programme include Zumba, aqua classes, Yoga, Pilates, Les Mills classes (Body Pump and Body Combat), High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), studio cycling and circuit based classes such as boxing circuits.

Application closing date: 18/10/2019.

Salary: Grade 5 - £19,554 to £21,166, 37 hours. Location - Working within any of the current facilities.

Teaching Assistant

Half Acres Primary Academy emple Street, Castleford.

Applicants must be enthusiastic and able to work on their own initiative. The age range that the successful candidate will work with will depend upon the skills and experience of the candidate.

Salary: £12,926.07, Grade 4 (SCP point 5), 29.75 hours term time plus five inset days, temporary.

Application closing date: 30/09/2019.

Cleaning Operative

Cathedral Academy, Thornes Road, Wakefield.

The role of Cleaning Operative is part of our site team and provides vital support to ensure that the building is clean and well maintained. Your responsibilities will include general cleaning duties and ensuring the physical environment of the premises and grounds is satisfactory for learning.

Application closing date: 01/10/2019.

Actual salary: £6,284.86 to £6,410.46, Scale 1a/b (points 1 to 2), 16 hours per week, Term Time Only

Play worker

Wrenthorpe Primary School, Imperial Avenue.

Wrenthorpe Pre-school are looking for an exceptionally motivated and highly efficient Playworker who will play a key role in supporting the children who attend our Night Owls care. Children attending Night Owls range from 2 to 11 years old and take part in a variety of activities after school.

Application closing date: 30/09/2019

Salary: Grade 2 – FTE - £17,364-£17,711 Actual Salary - £4,075-£4,161.

Monday to Friday 3.15pm - 5.20pm, Term Time Only, 10 hours 25 minutes per week – working at Night Owls

Accommodation Officer

Queens House Market Street, Wakefield.

Application closing date: 27/09/2019.

Working in the Accommodation Team, within the Council's Housing Needs Service.

This role involves supporting people who have been placed in temporary accommodation to move-on into suitable settled accommodation, to ensure that the conditions of the temporary placement are being met and to address any presenting issues, such as repairs, arrears, and anti-social behaviour.

Salary: £24,799 to £26,999, Grade 7, 37 hours, temporary.

