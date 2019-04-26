1200 jobs under threat as Debenhams announces closures

Debenhams has announced 22 of its underperforming stores are to close.

The retailer has officially launched its CVA with stores closing as early as next year, putting 1,200 jobs under threat.

Earlier this month lenders to Debenhams took control in a deal which wiped out the investments of shareholders.

The stores to close are:

Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford. Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton. Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.