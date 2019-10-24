Aldi makes plans to reduce carbon footprint in Castleford

A supermarket has applied to make changes to help reduce its carbon footprint.
An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to install a new CO2 pack and gas cooler at the Aldi store on Castleford’s Enterprise Way.
The company says it is part of a programme called ‘Project Fresh’ to improve stores’ efficiency through refurbishments.
The applications adds: “The works are part of Aldi Stores Ltd ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.”
A decision on the plans will be made at a later date.