Barclays has vowed to protect more than 100 branches from closure - including Hemsworth

Barclays has promised to keep more than 100 of its banks open - with the branch in Hemsworth on the list of those being protected.

Remote branches, and those in places where Barclays is the “last bank in town” will be protected from closure until at least 2021.

The commitment is part of a range of measures taken by the bank to help customers in remote areas keep access to financial services.

A new cashback scheme in 200 locations around the UK will allow Barclays customers to withdraw cash from local businesses where there are no ATMs within 1km.

Barclays is also set to trial new flexible opening hours at several branches, as well as setting up 300 “pop up” branches by the end of 2021.

Adam Rowse, managing director of branch-based banking at Barclay, said, “By maintaining last-in-town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

“We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.

“We are launching a cashback offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter.”

The list of protected branches

