BBC to scrap free TV licences for millions of over 75s

Millions of pensioners who have received a free TV licence will now have to pay for it, the BBC has announced.

The BBC will scrap the free licences for over-75s, but households with one person who receives Pension Credit will be be eligible to claim.

Up to 3.7 million pensioners currently receive a free TV licence.

The BBC said that the ruling, which comes into force in June 2020, is because of "fairness" and comes after a consultation, in which 52 per cent of 190,000 asked were in favour of abolishing free licences.