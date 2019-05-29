Boots to review the future of more than 200 stores - but what does this mean for Wakefield?

Health and beauty retailer Boots is reviewing the future of more than 200 stores.

The chain's American owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance, who acquired the chain in 2014, said it would undertake a review of the stores over the next 12 to 18 months.

There are more than 2,400 Boots stores in the UK. The company employs more than 56,000 people.

It comes a week after Marks and Spencer announced plans to close a further 110 stores.

Is it not clear what this would mean for the future of stores in the Wakefield district, though it is understood that the review would focus primarily on areas where there is more than one branch.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw, Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, has called on Walgreens Boots Alliance to engage in talks regarding the future of retail staff at the stores.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw National Officer, says: “As the high street crisis continues to blight town centres, news of another retailer considering store closures is unfortunately becoming all too familiar. It is a distressing time for staff, who will all be worried it is their store that is under review and therefore their job that is at risk.

“Boots staff deserve a seat at the table where the future of their jobs will be decided. That is best achieved through the involvement of a recognised trade union and Usdaw is the trade union for Boots retail staff, so we urge the company to engage with us.

“The staff have a lot of experience and expertise to offer to help turn the business around. The best retailers do engage with their employees through an independent trade union. Let’s make sure Boots retail staff are treated with dignity and respect through this difficult period of uncertainty.”