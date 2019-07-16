Burberry will 'continue to invest' in Castleford manufacturing site

Luxury retailer Burberry have said they are "fully invested" in their manufacturing sites at Castleford and Keighley.

The company has recently renewed their focus on Yorkshire, after taking the decision to move aspects of the business from New York to Leeds.

Luxury retailer Burberry have said they are "fully invested" in their manufacturing sites at Castleford and Keighley.

Julie Brown, chief operating and financial officer, said: "We continue to invest in Castleford and Keighley.

"We are fully committed to the UK and we continue to make investments in those two sites to support the trench coat manufacturing.

"We are continuing to invest in Burberry Business Services in Leeds. We've been really pleased with that as an initiative we took about two years ago.

"We've got five functions based in Leeds now, in term of elements of finance, IT procurement and customer service.

"We are continuing to expand in Leeds because we've recently taken on some of the work that the American team were doing previously in New York and that's also transferred over to Leeds so yes we do see it as a centre that will continue to develop. There are approaching 400 people there now."

It comes as the fashion label reported strong sales growth in the first quarter of the year, with double the growth analysts had predicted.

The growth has been attributed to the overhaul of the company, led by CEO Marco Gobbetti, designed to renew its image.

This includes new designs on some of Burberry's classic products, such as the trench coats, which are manufactured in Castleford and Keighley.

Ms Brown offered no further comment on the sale of 10 acres of land close to Temple Works in Leeds, which the company put up for sale earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Burberry said the sale of the site is going through the usual processes.

Ms Brown said a no-deal Brexit could affect the firm if UK exporters have to pay incremental duty and Burberry is preparing for all outcomes.

She said: "A no-deal Brexit would result in a material but manageable operational and financial impact."