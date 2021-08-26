The Ridings Wakefield will host antiques fair this weekend
An antiques fair will be held in the Ridings this weekend.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:49 pm
The fair will be held on the upper mall of the city shopping centre from 10am on Sunday.
Parking costs just 50p on Sunday.
The Reel Cinema at the shopping centre is open again.
And more events will be held in the city centre as part of Wakefield Council’s Festival of the Earth.
More information about what’s coming up at the festival is available online.