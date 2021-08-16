This is what Express readers had to say about plans to pedestrianise a street in Wakefield city centre

In last week's paper we reported the council's plans for the street.

Some readers were concerned about deliveries to businesses on the street.

Others said it would take more to regenerate the city centre.

Cross Square will be pedestrianised

And many said it could be a step in the right direction.

La Cupcakes Wakefield said: "Personally I think it's a great idea and supporting local businesses to expand outside seating areas. We need to help them in this time many have been closed many times this will allow more seating which means more custom for the cafes."

Philip Watson said: "I agree it's nice to stop and have a break from looking around all the wonderful shops Wakefield has to offer but when all the shops of interest have become cafe's then why bother going in to Wakefield?"

Richard Binks said: "I couldn’t work out why the businesses on Northgate complained when they tried it there. Apparently some said they would miss out on passing trade; but you can’t park up there anyway."

Richard Game said: "Walked down there the other day. It was lovely. Nice buzz in the air."

Cobblers Fine Sandwiches said: "Would be nice to get some help down the other end of the centre. How about putting the street parking back so customers can stop and call in, Wakefield is a bigger area than just around the bullring and cathedral."

Neil Roper said: "I were only saying to the wife last week it’s like a race track down there. Well done Wakefield Council finger on the pulse."

Steven Goodfellow said: "I was sauntering through Wakey the other day and had to rub my eyes and blink, as, for a few seconds, I was convinced I had been transported to the sunny café culture of Montparnasse with al fresco tables populated with chic fashionista beautiful people, the heady waft of Gauloise perfuming the air as the gastronomes tucked into their croissant and chips. Let’s just hope that the monorail from Cudworth stops here."

Michael Barrett said: "If the businesses and workers who maintain the are a are happy with it, then it sounds good I'm guessing they'll use Bread Street and North Street for deliveries.

"Better idea than the MP's monorail scheme either way."