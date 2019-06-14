Countdown to Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards

After another year that saw Wakefield go from strength to strength it’s time to celebrate the people and the businesses that made it possible.

This year’s Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards will celebrate the brightest and best business people that have played their part in getting us closer to being a world class city.

Wakefield Business Awards 2018'Business Person of the Year Richard Hobbs

It’s free to nominate your business or someone else’s and we have awards in a range of different categories to suit your entry, from new start-ups to international giants.

Express deputy editor Gavin Murray said:“There’s been a lot of investment and development in Wakefield during the past decade and we are moving on from being a city in the shadow of Leeds.

“Businesses that have helped grow our economy and move our city into the 21st century are at the heart of that.

“Alongside our exceptional cultural offering, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield Cathedral, the National Coal Mining Museum, the Hepworth and Nostell the city already has world class attractions and is a great place to do business in and with. Our awards are a way to celebrate the people who are driving that change.”

You can enter your own business for an award and you can put forward another business or person who you feel deserves recognition.

Organised by the Wakefield Express, the awards help to raise the profile of businesses in the city, giving them a platform to showcase their work and offer an insight as to why Wakefield’s business community is booming.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on Thursday, September 26.

The deadline for nominations is six weeks earlier on Thursday, August 15. To make a nomination visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk

For eight years the Express has used its business awards to shine a light on the great work that business people have done to help the city.

This year we are bringing you the awards in partnership with our main sponsor Wakefield BID, which has also put its name behind our Leisure/Retail Business of the Year award.

Haribo has sponsored our New Business of the Year award, while Wakefield Council has sponsored the SME Business of the Year award.