Fashion retailer Select officially falls into administration putting 1,800 jobs at risk

Fashion retailer Select has officially entered administration putting 1,800 jobs at risk unless a new owner is found.

The administration comes after the company took out a CVA in April last year.

Administrators from Quantuma said prevailing high street conditions meant the chain was unable to sufficiently deliver on a turnaround plan it had embarked upon.

They said they will continue to trade whilst they assess all options available.

The firm employs around 1,800 staff and has around 169 stores, including one in Trinity Walk, Wakefield.

No redundancies have been made as a result, but job cuts could be on the horizon if a sale of the retailer is not agreed.